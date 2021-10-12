University of Delaware student arrested in kidnapping, assault of woman, police say

A University of Delaware student is accused of strangling a woman to the point of unconsciousness and holding her captive inside an apartment for hours before throwing the victim down a flight of stairs.

According to police, Brandon Freyre, 20, of Maryland, and the victim engaged in a verbal argument on Oct. 8 inside the apartment. During the course of the argument, Freyre allegedly damaged property belonging to the victim.

Investigators say the argument escalated and Freyre struck the victim with blunt objects, sprayed her in the eyes with spray paint and threatened to kill her if she contacted police. He is also accused of strangling her to unconsciousness. Freyre allegedly blocked the exit to the room and prevented the victim from leaving the apartment. After about four hours, police say he threw the victim down a flight of stairs and she was able to flee the apartment and contact authorities.

The victim was transported to an area hospital by EMS and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Freyre knew the victim, police say.

Newark police located Freyre at his apartment in Newark and took him into custody without incident. Freyre faces kidnapping, assault, strangulation and related charges.

The University of Delaware says Freyre has been suspended from school.

Freyre was ordered to be held in default of $38,100 cash bail and was turned over to the custody of the Howard R. Young Correctional Institution in Wilmington.

