Upper Merion School District requiring teachers, staff get COVID vaccine or get tested twice a week

The Upper Merion School District is requiring all teachers and staff to be vaccinated. If you're not vaccinated you must wear a mask and be tested twice a week for COVID.

"I'm on board with whatever get kids back in school," mom Hannah Bright said.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the plan on Monday, the same day Montgomery County was added to the list of areas with "substantial spread" of COVID and amid concerns over the Delta variant.

"I don't think there's a person around that isn't worried about this latest variant and what it's doing and how quickly it can spread so the best option right now is to be aggressive in trying to get people vaccinated," Upper Merion Superintendent John Toleno said.

There are 4,300 students in the district and 600 staff members, including teachers.

"I absolutely think they should make them get tested. As far as a choice. I wish they didn't have a choice. I wish they'd all get vaccinated," Gina Maiden said.

Kristen Gaucker is the athletic trainer for Upper Merion. She was vaccinated in February.

"As somebody who works in the school district with high school students, I feel it's important for myself to be vaccinated and as many of my colleagues that would like to be," she explained.

The superintendent says it's the best way to keep everyone safe.

"I think it's gonna make a difference. I hope it's gonna make a difference," Toleno added.

"We want to get kids back to normalcy. We want to give families back their lives."

