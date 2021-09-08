Gov. Wolf to tour Hurricane Ida damage Wednesday

Governor Wolf is scheduled to tour areas damaged by Hurricane Ida Wednesday.

As a part of the tour, Gov. Wolf will visit the Borough of Bridgeport to inspect and discuss the impact to those damaged areas, including businesses, homes, and infrastructure. The extent of the damage left behind by Hurricane Ida has been significant.

The tour will begin around 2:30 p.m. and will last for an indiscriminate amount of time.

While touring the damaged parts of Bridgeport, Gov. Wolf will be joined by other city leaders and local officials.

