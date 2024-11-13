Using art to share message of gun violence awareness in Philly

Mothers who have lost children to gun violence are bringing their pain and tragedy to the big stage. They are part of a larger production that is bringing hope during this gun violence epidemic.

The women are not actresses.

"We are all living examples that there is life beyond that grave," said Twannetta Ferebee.

They are telling true stories of loss in a play titled "Tomorrow Can't Wait."

"My life has been horrible. It has not been the same since he is gone," said Ferebee whose son William was shot to death October 11th of 2022. He was 27 years old.

"There's still someone out there sitting on their couch, laying on their bed and they feel like there's no other reason and purpose of living," said Ferebee.

The women are courageous and inspiring. They are also members of the Mothers In Charge support group.

"They could have laid down and died. But they get up to make a difference with the violence in our city and that is why they're doing it," said Dr. Dorothy Johnson Speight, who is the Founder and National Executive Director of Mothers In Charge. Her son, Khaaliq, was 24 years old when he was shot seven times over a parking space in 2001.

"The mission is to save lives," she said. This is the first time the organization has done gun violence awareness in the form of storytelling, producing their portion of the play about a mother whose son was murdered and the reaction from the community.

"There's some scenes where you've gotta make the right decision and we're hoping some of these decisions that are made on stage will be a part of the decision that our young people make going forward," said Speight.

The play will be held Saturday at Capa High School.

"What I hope they take away from this is hope in getting answers, know that the community is still here and you still have a strong faith. You have therapy, Mothers In Charge is out here. We have tons and tons of resources and that you're not alone," said Damon Hill, who wrote and directed the play.

For information on this important play, head to Mothers In Charge website, here.