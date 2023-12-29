Vandalism at West Philadelphia mosque sets community on edge

Members of the local Muslim community are condemning vandalism at a West Philadelphia Mosque and they have a message for the person responsible. They refuse to let the act of hate stop them from worshiping.

"Oh, he sprayed a Star of David, he sprayed a communist symbol at the door. He wrote give a chance and he had a peace sign," Director of Masjid Al Jamia Mosque, Calvin Shuja Moore said.

Just before 3:30 Friday morning, surveillance video shows a man defacing the mosque at 42nd and Walnut hours before doors opened for prayers.

Member Ahmad Ibrahim stated, "I just couldn’t believe what happened. You know, it’s just absolutely disgusting. Whoever did this…I don’t know why. What was the motive?"

Ibrahim has been worshiping at the mosque for more than 20 years and says he was shocked and saddened to hear someone defaced his place of worship. "I don’t think these are isolated incidents anymore, because we’re seeing an increase in hate and Islamophobia."

Shuja Moore says everyone continued to pray throughout the day and the Iman called for continued peace at home and in the Middle East. "We’re used to this and we know that the community itself supports us, so there was no anger or anything like that."

The Philadelphia chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations, or CAIR, calls the defacement a hate crime and wants all Muslims to remain vigilant and take extra security precautions.

"We don’t want to see something like this again and if someone feels a certain way and wants to talk to us, the mosque is open five times a day. Anybody is more than welcome to come have a conversation and engage with us in a positive way," Ibrahim said.

"Learn and try to understand the differences between one another and be fair and just with one another," Shuja Moore said.

Philadelphia police say they have more patrols in areas with synagogues and mosques in the city. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to dial 911 immediately.