Vehicle fled after pedestrian critically hit in broad daylight in North Philadelphia: police
PHILADELPHIA - A vehicle is being sought after a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia left a pedestrian with critical injuries early Monday evening.
Police say the 18-year-old was struck by a silver Honda while crossing the 3000 block of North Broad Street around 4 p.m.
The vehicle drove off, leaving the pedestrian critically injured, authorities say.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Man, 27, fatally shot by police after shooting at officers in Allentown, officials say
- Driver crashes into parked car in Absecon, killing 8-year-old child sleeping inside, police say
- Caught on camera: Crowd of over 500 on ATVs, bikes, vehicles that left Philly officers hurt
He was transported to a local hospital with head injuries and a fractured pelvis.
An investigation is underway.