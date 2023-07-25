Vehicle fled after pedestrian critically hit in broad daylight in North Philadelphia: police

A vehicle is being sought after a hit-and-run in North Philadelphia left a pedestrian with critical injuries early Monday evening.

Police say the 18-year-old was struck by a silver Honda while crossing the 3000 block of North Broad Street around 4 p.m.

The vehicle drove off, leaving the pedestrian critically injured, authorities say.

He was transported to a local hospital with head injuries and a fractured pelvis.

An investigation is underway.