Vehicle flipped into Tampa Bay after crash on Howard Frankland Bridge

A vehicle ended up in the Tampa Bay waters below the Howard Frankland Bridge following a traffic crash along Interstate 275, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers

All southbound lanes of I-275 are closed before the hump, with traffic getting by on the inside shoulder. Troopers said a white SUV was driving recklessly as it was traveling southbound on the bridge. The driver changed lanes and into the path of a Ford F-150, driven by a 30-year-old man from Tampa.

Troopers said the rear of the SUV collided into the front left of the Ford truck. The SUV rotated and overturned multiple times before flipping over the side of the bridge and into the waters of Tampa Bay.

A Tampa Fire Rescue boat and other marine units have been circling around the waters beneath the bridge. A diver entered the water just after 7:30 a.m.

The view from SkyFOX shows no sight of the vehicle. Debris can be seen near the outer barrier of the bridge, and several first responders are seen leaning over the edge and peering into the water.

Troopers say they have now located the SUV, but the number of occupants and their status was not available.

FOX 13's traffic reporter Vanessa Ruffes said the traffic is backed up all the way to the Dale Mabry Highway ramp.