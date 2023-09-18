Vehicle parts left behind in deadly hit-and-run on Roosevelt Boulevard: police

article

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle that police say fled the scene in Northeast Philadelphia early Monday morning.

The 42-year-old victim was found lying in the middle lane on the 7600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard just after midnight.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the striking vehicle drove off after the crash, leaving the victim for dead.

It is believed to be a 2010-15 Toyota Prius based on vehicle parts left littered on the road.