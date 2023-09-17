Porsche stolen by Delaware teens after armed Atlantic City home invasion: state police

Delaware State Police say two teenagers set out on a one-day crime spree that involved two stolen cars, a home invasion and police pursuit.

It all began when two 15-year-old boys crashed a car reported stolen from Smyrna, Delaware, in Atlantic City just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

The teens then invaded a nearby home, holding its residents at gunpoint before stealing a white Porsche and other items, police say.

As the suspects fled towards Delaware, state police began receiving reports of from I-95 southbound near Route 202.

Delaware State Police located the stolen vehicle near the 3000 block of Old Capital Trail, and set up a perimeter.

Both teens ran from the vehicle, attempting to flee. They were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

They were both charged with stolen property and resisting arrest.