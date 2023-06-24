Vehicle pulled from overpass after bursting into flames on Schuylkill Expressway

article

Fire and police crews were on the scene after a vehicle fire prompted an emergency response overnight in Philadelphia's Holmesburg section.

The vehicle caught on fire on the Schuylkill Expressway near Spring Garden Street around 2 a.m. Saturday.

After it was extinguished, the vehicle had to be pulled from the overpass and towed from the scene.

Police say there were people inside the vehicle at the time of the fire, but they fled on foot. It is unclear why they fled, and what led to the fire.

No injuries were reported.