Vehicle sought in connection to Kensington shooting that killed man working on car

Investigators on Wednesday shared security footage of a car spotted near the area where a man was shot and killed while working on a car earlier this month in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2000 block of East Tioga Street just after midnight on Nov. 3 for reports of a shooting. A 36-year-old man was found fatally shot in the back and pronounced dead by medics.

A witness who was helping the victim fix a car told police that a gunman wearing a hooded sweatshirt walked up to the man and shot him multiple times in the back near the driver's side door. The shooter fled on Tioga Street after the deadly shooting, police said.

Two weeks after the deadly shooting, police said they are searching for a white 2012-2015 Ford Taurus with mismatched rims and a discolored roof. The vehicle is also believed to have damage to its passenger's side vent window.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting or the driver of the wanted vehicle is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide division at 215-686-8477. The department has issued a $20k reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

