Verdict reached in trial of 2 men charged in deadly home invasion

The Brief A verdict has been reached in the trial of two men accused of carrying out a home invasion that killed a son and injured his mother. Prosecutors alleged the suspects, Kevlin Roberts and Charles Fulforth, intended to steal guns from an elderly couple, but mistakenly went to the wrong address.



A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of two men accused in a deadly home invasion in Montgomery County that killed a son and paralyzed a mother.

What we know:

A jury has found Kevlin Roberts and Charles Fulforth, two men accused in a deadly home invasion from December 2024, guilty of nearly all of the charges, including first-degree murder. They were found not guilty on the charge of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The owner of the Lower Merion home who was left paralyzed after she was shot, Bernadette Gaudio, was in the courtroom flanked by her family as the jury read the verdict.

The backstory:

Back on Dec. 8, 2024, Lower Merion police responded to a home on Meredith Road for reports of a home invasion and shooting.

Police found 25-year-old Andrew Gaudio dead from multiple gunshot wounds, and his mother, Bernadette Gaudio suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in her bed.

The District Attorney’s Office said the pair worked together at Junkluggers in Willow Grove and a co-worker, Jeremy Fuentes, told them about a house in Bucks County that had a large amount of guns.

Related article

Prosecutors said Roberts and Fulforth sought to steal them, but went to the wrong address.

Fuentes’ trial is separate and scheduled for mid-September.

Emotional testimony:

In emotional testimony, Gaudio said in court she heard her son Andrew yelling, "Mom!" repeatedly, while trying to make his way to her. She said when he got into her room, she saw someone come back in and shoot him and that she, quote, "Knew right away," he didn’t survive.

Bernadette testified she tried to keep her eyes shut so they didn’t know she was alive and used Siri to call 911 since she couldn’t move.

At times, she said she went silent on the call for her safety. The call was played in court Monday.