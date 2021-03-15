'Horrific': DA Krasner announces charges in torture, beating death of 2-year-old girl

District Attorney Larry Krasner has announced charges in the death of a 2-year-old girl on Monday.

Authorities received a 911 call Thursday around 2 p.m. for an unresponsive female in a home on the 6300 block of Marsden Street.

According to police, the girl appeared to have trauma marks to her face and body. She was taken to St. Christopher's Hospital where she died shortly before 3 p.m.

Authorities say the homicide was a result of the long-term torture and a fatal beating of the girl, identified only as Yatzirys.

Two adult women were charged with murder (first and degree), endangering the welfare of a child, and conspiracy as well as other charges on Saturday. One of the suspects was the primary caretaker and acted as the child's godmother. She was identified as Yaritza Cirilo-Fuentes. Helen Smith was the other woman charged as she lived in the same home.

"It was a horrific and long-term torture and beating death of a little girl," authorities said. The child was beaten beyond imagination, authorities also stated.

According to authorities, the little girl was covered in bruises all over her body, knuckle marks and punch marks on her head, and had open wounds that seemed to be old on her forehead and back of her head.

An investigation remains ongoing.

