Victims fought off accused Bucks County carjacker before he swiped car during struggle
PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man was arrested for a knifepoint carjacking that happened after police said he tried to steal two cars but was thwarted when the victims fought back.
Hedrico Toure was taken into custody after he fled a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop and sparked a brief foot pursuit that ended when he was found inside a shed.
It's alleged that Toure approached two people as they exited their car on Joy Court in Warminster Township and engaged in a conversation that turned into a struggle.
During the struggle, investigators say Toure pulled out a knife and tried to stab the victims before he eventually jumped into their car and took off.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Philadelphia retail theft bust: 9-year-old among juveniles recruited by ring leader
- Apparent road rage shooting on Pennsylvania Turnpike ends with homicide-suicide: police
- Philadelphia bus stop shooting injures 2 teens, 2 men as suspects on moped sought: police
Investigators believe on that same night, Toure tried to carjack someone outside Christ's Home retirement community and was struck by the victim with a walking stick.
A short time later, police believe Toure tried to carjack another person and fled after the victim threw their coffee at him during a struggle.
Toure, whose last known address is in Sharon Hill, is accused of similar crimes in Bensalem and Upper Southampton Township.
He was taken to Bucks County Prison on $1M bail.