Victims fought off accused Bucks County carjacker before he swiped car during struggle

article

A Pennsylvania man was arrested for a knifepoint carjacking that happened after police said he tried to steal two cars but was thwarted when the victims fought back.

Hedrico Toure was taken into custody after he fled a stolen vehicle during a traffic stop and sparked a brief foot pursuit that ended when he was found inside a shed.

It's alleged that Toure approached two people as they exited their car on Joy Court in Warminster Township and engaged in a conversation that turned into a struggle.

During the struggle, investigators say Toure pulled out a knife and tried to stab the victims before he eventually jumped into their car and took off.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Investigators believe on that same night, Toure tried to carjack someone outside Christ's Home retirement community and was struck by the victim with a walking stick.

A short time later, police believe Toure tried to carjack another person and fled after the victim threw their coffee at him during a struggle.

Toure, whose last known address is in Sharon Hill, is accused of similar crimes in Bensalem and Upper Southampton Township.

He was taken to Bucks County Prison on $1M bail.