Video: 2 gunmen sought in connection with Germantown shooting

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department have released surveillance video and asked for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting in Germantown.

Police say the shooting occurred at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Logan Street on Wednesday around 1:48 a.m.

According to authorities, two men dressed in all black got out of a silver sedan believed to be a Nissan maxima before opening fire on a man as he climbed into his vehicle.

Police say the suspects then got back into the car and fled south on Wayne Avenue towards Abbottsford Avenue.

The victim was shot two times in the back and was transported to Einstein Hospital by officers.

Police have not released any additional information about the victim's status.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.