Video: Bar owner attacked by dog after customer asked to remove dog from premises; police investigating

Wild video out of Montgomery County of a dog attack in a Norristown bar, all because the customer was asked to take the dog outside.

It started Wednesday night, about 6 p.m., at Colletti’s Town Tavern, on Marshall Street. The owners say one of their regular customers came in with his dog and, just like several times in the past, they asked him to take the Pitbull outside. Things turned ugly from there.

The victim’s wife, Heng Ly, stated, "I’m so sad. I hear my husband yelling like very hurt!"

She couldn’t believe her eyes when she saw her husband attacked by the dog inside their own store.

The victim’s nephew, Alex Ngove, said, "I cannot bear to look at that video too many times."

60-year-old Thong Ngove is home recovering after going to the hospital with serious bites on his side and foot. His family says he is too upset to talk, but his nephew believes the surveillance video tells the tale of what happened when Ngove simply asked the man to take his dog outside.

Alex continued, "The dog attacked my uncle by swinging the dog’s leash towards my uncle and aggressively attacking him. And, my uncle was just trying to get him off!"

Alex says police came to the store, but did not arrest anyone. He also says the dog’s owner came back later to apologize. He commented, "That’s not enough. This guy needs to be locked up because you can’t let a dog attack somebody like that."

Some long-time customers say the owners are good people and most customers have no problem keeping their dogs outside.

One such customer, Maria Knight, said, "But to sic your dog and to send your dog to attack someone, I’ve never seen anything like that and it’s a shame and I’m glad they got the footage. And, I hope they find whoever that was. That’s not right!"

Alex said, "What are you going to do? Not arrest the guy? The guy’s already walking, he only lives a block away."

FOX 29 reached out to the Norristown Police Department for a comment about the case and a captain said they are reviewing all the information and are still investigating.