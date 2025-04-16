Video captures 25 cows on the loose in Doylestown neighborhood
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A herd of cows was on the MOOve in Doylestown on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
Dozens of yearling dairy cows were caught on camera making their way through Carriage Hill and Patriots Ridge.
Young Bucks for Hire posted a video showing 25 cows on the loose, before sharing an update that the cows were all "home safe" a couple of hours later.
The update also stated that they were waiting for a head count, so to keep an eye out for any wandering cows!
What you can do:
If you spot any cows in the area, contact the Plum Police Department.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Young Bucks for Hire.