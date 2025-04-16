Expand / Collapse search

Video captures 25 cows on the loose in Doylestown neighborhood

Published  April 16, 2025 1:42pm EDT
Pennsylvania
The Brief

    • Cows were on the loose in Doylestown neighborhoods Wednesday morning.
    • A video captured a herd of 25 cows.
    • They are all said to be home safe now.

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - A herd of cows was on the MOOve in Doylestown on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Dozens of yearling dairy cows were caught on camera making their way through Carriage Hill and Patriots Ridge.

Young Bucks for Hire posted a video showing 25 cows on the loose, before sharing an update that the cows were all "home safe" a couple of hours later.

The update also stated that they were waiting for a head count, so to keep an eye out for any wandering cows!

What you can do:

If you spot any cows in the area, contact the Plum Police Department.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by Young Bucks for Hire.

