Video captures 25 cows on the loose in Doylestown neighborhood

A herd of cows was on the MOOve in Doylestown on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Dozens of yearling dairy cows were caught on camera making their way through Carriage Hill and Patriots Ridge.

Young Bucks for Hire posted a video showing 25 cows on the loose, before sharing an update that the cows were all "home safe" a couple of hours later.

The update also stated that they were waiting for a head count, so to keep an eye out for any wandering cows!

What you can do:

If you spot any cows in the area, contact the Plum Police Department.