Video: Fully covered suspects rob Philadelphia nail salon at gunpoint

Surveillance video has been released after a Philadelphia nail salon was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

At around 4:20pm on Saturday, September 23, police say the two suspects wearing what was originally described as Muslim women’s clothing entered a nail salon on the 1100 block of West Girard Avenue. Once inside, the two suspects forced employees into a back room at gunpoint as they went through the salon booths, stealing money and the employees' purses.

Police say they're also investigating a similar incident that happened the same day at another nail salon in Fishtown. In that incident, the suspects shot a 43-year-old woman in the leg and foot. Sources tell FOX 29, the suspects also wore the exact same women’s Muslim garb in that robbery.

Both salons were open Sunday hoping to make back some of the money stolen Saturday. FOX 29 spoke with the owners of one of the shops and they have an added comment for the people who committed the robbery,

"Please Stop it. We work hard to get money," said an employee who did not want to be identified.

During a Monday morning presser, Larry Krasner addressed the nail salon crimes and said they are under active investigations.

