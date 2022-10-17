Video: Man shot three times during attempted robbery in Kensington, police say

Police are investigating an attempted robbery that ended in gunshots in Kensington.

According to authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday at 2:45 p.m. on the 3200 block of North Front Street.

Officials say a 30-year-old man was shot three times in his lower back and hip during an attempted robbery.

The man was transported to Temple Hospital, where he remains in critical condition, per authorities.

Police say one suspect fled north on the 3200 block of North Front Street on a bike while the other suspect ran in the opposite direction of the street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.