Video: Man threatens employee with needle during Wawa robbery in Port Richmond, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police have released video of a Wawa being robbed by a suspect armed with a needle in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section this weekend.
The man, whose face was partially covered by a scarf and hat, was seen entering a Wawa on the 3200 block Richmond Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.
Police say he pointed a needle at the cashier, demanding money from the register.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Child found safe after being inside stolen car in West Philadelphia, police say
- Report: Philadelphia businesses rapidly growing amid post-covid economic recovery
- DA: Bucks County woman sentenced for crash that killed Army vet, 2 DUIs
The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.
This Wawa is one of the remaining 24-hour locations in Philadelphia, and has remained open after two other stores closed earlier this year.