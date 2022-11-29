Video: Man threatens employee with needle during Wawa robbery in Port Richmond, police say

Police have released video of a Wawa being robbed by a suspect armed with a needle in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section this weekend.

The man, whose face was partially covered by a scarf and hat, was seen entering a Wawa on the 3200 block Richmond Street around 2:40 a.m. Saturday.

Police say he pointed a needle at the cashier, demanding money from the register.

The suspect then fled with an unknown amount of money.

This Wawa is one of the remaining 24-hour locations in Philadelphia, and has remained open after two other stores closed earlier this year.