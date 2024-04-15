Philadelphia stabbings: Woman charged for attacking baby boy, woman in Center City

article

A 1-year-old boy and a 24-year-old woman were stabbed on Center City streets over the weekend, and now police say the woman responsible is facing several charges.

Takeira Hester, 28, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and related offenses after being arrested Saturday.

The first stabbing happened around 8:30 a.m. when a 24-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to the chest and finger on the 1300 block of Chancellor Street.

A couple of hours later, a mother and father were walking with their twins outside Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel when police say a woman rushed up and attempted to stab both children.

Both babies were in a stroller, but the suspect could only reach one baby. The 1-year-old was stabbed in the forearm.

The father chased the suspect down the 300 block of South 18th Street, where she dropped a black bag she was carrying.

Both victims are said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say Hester is also wanted by police in New York City for aggravated assault.







