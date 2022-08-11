Police: Man, 66, shot in attempted carjacking in Mantua minutes before another car is stolen blocks away

article

A 66-year-old man is in the hospital after being shot in an attempted carjacking in Mantua on Thursday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 3:30 a.m. on the 3900 block of Fairmount Avenue.

Responding officers and medics arrived on location and found the man standing next to his parked vehicle with a gunshot wound to his leg, police say.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told FOX 29 that the victim was then rushed to Presbyterian Hospital, where he is in stable condition and undergoing surgery.

According to Small, the man told investigators that he was approached by someone with a gun who told him to hand over the keys to the car.

Small says the victim told authorities he did not put up a fight, but he was still shot for an "unknown reason."

Authorities say the shooter did not take the car and fled on foot west on Fairmount Avenue.

According to officials, the case is being investigated as an attempted carjacking.

One spent shell casing was found on the scene, according to police.

Small says about 20 minutes later, officers from the same district responded to a carjacking near North 37th Street & Aspen Street.

A white Lexus was stolen and the owner of that car was not shot, according to investigators.

According to Small, the car has a tracking device on it and authorities are searching for it.

This comes days after FOX 29 obtained data from a law enforcement source that showed Philadelphia had more than 750 carjackings in the first seven months of the year.