Video: Raging fire rips through home in Olney
PHILADELPHIA - Scary scenes in Philadelphia's Olney section as large flames erupted from every window and door of a home Sunday night.
Crews responded to the blaze on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 7:30 p.m.
Video from the scene captured the raging fire as flames engulfed the entire front porch.
It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control.
No words on injuries or cause of the fire.