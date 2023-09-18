Video: Raging fire rips through home in Olney

Scary scenes in Philadelphia's Olney section as large flames erupted from every window and door of a home Sunday night.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Video from the scene captured the raging fire as flames engulfed the entire front porch.

MORE HEADLINES:

It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

No words on injuries or cause of the fire.