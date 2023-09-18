Expand / Collapse search

Video: Raging fire rips through home in Olney

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Fire erupts inside home in Olney

Crews took about an hour to gain control of a house fire in Olney Sunday night.

PHILADELPHIA - Scary scenes in Philadelphia's Olney section as large flames erupted from every window and door of a home Sunday night.

Crews responded to the blaze on the 5900 block of North 20th Street around 7:30 p.m.

Video from the scene captured the raging fire as flames engulfed the entire front porch.

MORE HEADLINES:

It took about an hour for crews to get the fire under control.

No words on injuries or cause of the fire.