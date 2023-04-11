Video: Same car set on fire twice at Roosevelt Boulevard dealership; arson suspects sought

One vehicle went up in flames on two separate occasions after arson suspects targeted a car dealership on Roosevelt Boulevard last month.

Police say the suspects set the car on fire once on March 28, then again on March 31. Both fires broke out during the early morning hours.

Surveillance footage shows the moment flames burst through the vehicle's windshield.

The suspects can be seen hopping a fence to start the fire, then flee down a rear alleyway on Leonard Street toward Robbins Avenue.

It is unclear how many people were involved, and the motive is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.