Police investigating threat made against Delaware County high school on Instagram

A threat against a high school in Delaware County has prompted law enforcement to take action Tuesday morning.

Students and staff are expected to see an increased police presence at Interboro High School, in addition to the school resource officer.

Police say a threat was made against the high school in Prospect Park on Instagram Monday night.

"The writer claims that he plans on harming students and staff members on today’s date," Prospect Park Police Chief Dave Madonna said in a Facebook post.

While officials say they don't believe the threat is credible, they are taking necessary precautions.

"Someone wanted attention when they posted this, and now they definitely have ours," Madonna said.