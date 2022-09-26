Video shows moments surrounding deadly weekend shooting on South Street

Video taken by a witness captures the moments a fight escalated to a deadly shooting on South Street in Philadelphia over the weekend.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 400 block of South Street just after midnight Saturday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 35-year-old man shot to wounds to the head and chest, and rushed him to Jefferson University hospital where he died.

Quadare Lane, 28, was later arrested by police near the intersection of 5th and Lombard streets with what police believe was the murder weapon in his possession.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The deadly shooting comes months after a mass shooting on South Street in June where three people died and nearly a dozen were injured.

Philadelphia Councilmember Mark Squilla said the city is working to put more protections in place to help foster more businesses along one of Philadelphia's most popular thoroughfares.

"We are working very diligently with the police department, they do have personal out there. Sometimes we hear from some of the businesses that’s a deterrent for people to go there. At this point I think we do need that. We’re also working with the South Street Head House District on a nuisance task force," Squilla said.

While Philadelphia leadership debates what is the best course of action to keep South Street safe, Councilmember Squilla suggested that local businesses think outside the box.

"Maybe do wading for our local establishments there to prevent people from bringing weapons into the establishments," Squilla said. "It still won't stop people from walking up and down South Street with weapons or going to their car, but we can look at everything we can do."