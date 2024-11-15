Video shows person punched, assaulted with traffic cone after confronting crowd at illegal Philly car meetup

Video shows a person being beaten and shoved when police say they confronted a destructive crowd during an illegal car meetup in Philadelphia.

Authorities say hundreds of people gathered at nearly a dozen different locations in September to participate in car meetups that spiraled into chaos.

Large crowds surrounded cars in the street as they did donuts and other dangerous maneuvers, and set off fireworks.

Police have since announced several arrests stemming from the car meetups and several of the suspects taken into custody came from outside the city.

Investigators shared surveillance video asking for help to identify more suspects, some of whom were seen assaulting a person when they confronted the group.

Video shows the victim being shoved and punched by someone wearing pink clothing. Another crowd member is seen throwing a large traffic cone at the victim.

Investigators also highlighted a suspect armed with a handgun who they say fired the weapon into the air during the chaos that unfolded in South Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department has asked anyone with information on the suspects.