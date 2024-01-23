Video: Stabbing suspect uses Temple employee's credit card after 'unprovoked attack'

Philadelphia police have released new video in the search for a suspect they say stabbed a Temple University employee earlier this month.

The 67-year-old employee was stabbed in the arm in an "unprovoked attack" while walking on the 1700 block of North 10th Street on January 16.

Police say the suspect repeatedly asked him, "Are you ready to die today?"

A struggle ensued as the victim tried to escape. Police say the suspect then fled wit his wallet after the stabbing.

Shortly after, surveillance footage captured the suspect using the victim's credit card inside a store.

The victim was treated for his injuries at a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.