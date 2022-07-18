Video: Suspect threatens man with gun after physical fight inside North Philadelphia store, police say

Police are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred in a North Philadelphia store earlier in July.

According to authorities, the incident took place on July 7 on the 1700 block of Allegheny Avenue just before 7 p.m.

Officials say a man told police he was buying a drink when he got into a verbal altercation with another person.

The verbal altercation escalated into a physical fight, according to law enforcement.

Police released surveillance video showing the fight inside the store.

According to police, the suspect went to his car after the fight, grabbed a black handgun and walked back into the store, threatening the man he fought.

Authorities say the man left the store through a door on the opposite side and the suspect fled off in a Gray Ford four-door truck.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or submit an anonymous tip.