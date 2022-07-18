Car crashes into house, demolishes brick wall in Southwest Philadelphia

article

A house in Southwest Philadelphia suffered extensive damage after a car slammed into its side early Monday morning.

Fire crews say they responded to the damaged home on the 1800 block of 68th Street around 2 a.m.

One person was reportedly transported from the scene to a local hospital. She is said to be in stable condition.

It was unclear if the injured person was driving. No further details regarding the crash were made available.

MORE HEADLINES:

Video from the scene showed a crumbled brick wall, with bricks scattered across the lawn. A fence on the property also appeared to be destroyed during the crash.

A small white car was also seen being towed from the scene.