Caught on camera: Suspect steals car, shoots at car's owner in North Philadelphia, police say

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Central Detective Division are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a carjacking.

According to police, the incident occurred on December 1 around 2:33 p.m.

Authorities say a man left his car running on the 1400 block of West Susquehanna Avenue to go inside of a store.

Police say the victim came back to the suspect getting into his car and when he confronted him, the suspect pulled out a gun and fired at him.

The suspect then took the victim's car, which has since been recovered, according to officials.

Police released surveillance video of the incident and of the suspect inside a nearby store.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the incident is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477 or by submitting an anonymous tip online.