Video: Suspects ambush man, woman inside car in deadly Tioga shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released new video in the search for two suspects they say shot and killed two victims nearly two months ago.
The deadly shooting erupted in broad daylight on the 3600 block of North 17th Street on February 13.
Video shows the suspects as they pull up behind a parked vehicle with a man and woman sitting inside.
Moments later, they exit their vehicle and open fire on the victim's vehicle.
Both victims were struck by gunfire, and died from their injuries. Their identities have yet to be released.
The suspects then fled onto Venango Street.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.