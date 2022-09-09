Video: 2 suspects break into West Philadelphia restaurant, steal thousands worth of items, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a West Philadelphia restaurant and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items.
According to police, the burglary happened on July 29 at Booker's Restaurant and Bar on Baltimore Avenue.
Authorities say surveillance video shows two men smashing the restaurant's front door before entering around 5:30 a.m.
Police say the suspects went through the entire business and took cash, checks, alcohol and a safe, a total value of several thousand dollars.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip.