Video: 2 suspects break into West Philadelphia restaurant, steal thousands worth of items, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 1:31PM
Philadelphia
Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are working on learning more about a commercial burglary at Booker's Restaurant and Bar in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for two suspects accused of breaking into a West Philadelphia restaurant and stealing thousands of dollars worth of items. 

According to police, the burglary happened on July 29 at Booker's Restaurant and Bar on Baltimore Avenue. 

Authorities say surveillance video shows two men smashing the restaurant's front door before entering around 5:30 a.m. 

Police say the suspects went through the entire business and took cash, checks, alcohol and a safe, a total value of several thousand dollars. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact Philadelphia police or submit an anonymous tip. 