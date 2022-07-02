Caught on camera: Suspects still on the loose for 2021 Philadelphia homicides, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to solve two homicides that occurred in separate Philadelphia neighborhoods last year.
Video released by law enforcement captured the moment both suspects fired a weapon.
On December 21, 2021, police say a 22-year-old man fatally shot a victim on the 900 block of West Rockland Street in Logan. He was seen fleeing with a handgun equipped with a weapon mounted flashlight.
Surveillance footage showed the suspect walking with another person prior to the shooting.
Several months later on June 22, 2021, police say another suspect shot and killed a 17-year-old man on the 1200 block of South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.
Video showed the suspect walking, firing his weapon, then fleeing gun-in-hand.
Police say both suspect are considered "armed and dangerous," and are offering $20,000 rewards for information leading to their arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.