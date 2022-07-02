Expand / Collapse search

Caught on camera: Suspects still on the loose for 2021 Philadelphia homicides, police say

Police are asking for the public's help to solve two homicides that occurred in separate Philadelphia neighborhoods last year.

Video released by law enforcement captured the moment both suspects fired a weapon.

On December 21, 2021, police say a 22-year-old man fatally shot a victim on the 900 block of West Rockland Street in Logan. He was seen fleeing with a handgun equipped with a weapon mounted flashlight.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect walking with another person prior to the shooting.

Several months later on June 22, 2021, police say another suspect shot and killed a 17-year-old man on the 1200 block of South 58th Street in Southwest Philadelphia.

Video showed the suspect walking, firing his weapon, then fleeing gun-in-hand.

Police say both suspect are considered "armed and dangerous," and are offering $20,000 rewards for information leading to their arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8477.