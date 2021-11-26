Video: Tesla catches fire, spreads to nearby home in Maple Glen

Firefighters in Montgomery County say no one was hurt when an electric car caught fire and spread to a nearby home earlier this week.

The Fort Washington Fire Company on Friday shared helmet footage showing the moment firefighters responded to a property on the 1500 block of Temple Drive in Maple Glen on Tuesday night.

According to officials, firefighters believe the backend of a Tesla electric car caught fire and spread to the attached garage of a nearby home.

It's unknown how much damage was done to the residence, but firefighters said that no one was hurt.

Helmet camera footage shows firefighters battling intense flames and heavy smoke. It took crews less than an hour to place the fire under control, according to officials.

Investigators have not said what sparked the fire.

