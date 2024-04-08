Young girl, 3, dies after being shot in the eye in East Germantown: police

article

A weekend shooting has now claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.

The girl was shot in the eye Saturday afternoon inside a home on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue.

She was initially airlifted to St. Children's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition.

Police say the young girl succumbed to her injuries early Monday morning.

A man taken into custody for questioning was later released, according to authorities, who say no charges are currently expected.

A weapon was also recovered at the scene.