Young girl, 3, dies after being shot in the eye in East Germantown: police
article
PHILADELPHIA - A weekend shooting has now claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl in Philadelphia's East Germantown neighborhood.
The girl was shot in the eye Saturday afternoon inside a home on the 500 block of East Chelten Avenue.
She was initially airlifted to St. Children's Hospital for Children in extremely critical condition.
Police say the young girl succumbed to her injuries early Monday morning.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Teen boy shot in the head during weekend shooting in North Philadelphia
- 2 officers attacked while responding to 911 call in Atlantic County: police
- Group sought for late-night criminal mischief on Wildwood boardwalk: police
A man taken into custody for questioning was later released, according to authorities, who say no charges are currently expected.
A weapon was also recovered at the scene.