Video: Vehicles targeted by thieves during overnight crime spree in Delaware County

Nether Providence Police are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they say committed several thefts in just one morning.

Surveillance footage captured the suspects stealing cash and other items from multiple vehicles on the 200 Block of Grandview Road around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Police received similar reports from the 300 block of Marlyn Lane and surrounding streets, along with a vehicle theft on the 200 block of Woodcrest Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police, who are urging residents to lock their doors.