Candlelight vigil held for slain Temple University student Samuel Collington

Family and friends gathered Thursday night to remember Temple University student Samuel Collington who was killed during a robbery attempt.

Sam was described as passionate, hilarious, and a born leader who loved all things politics. Many spoke about how Sam would rise to every occasion and meet every challenge with a big heart. He left his mark on many, including teachers at his alma mater Interboro High School. His mom and sister also spoke briefly.

"Please just do a good deed in Sam's name. He would really be honored to know that all of you are here tonight to remember him," his mom, Molly Collington, said.

"I will never forget Sam. He’s always, always gonna be one of those students where I just wanted to see his success. Waited to see him on political stages. Beloved student, always," his former teacher said.

Authorities say Collington, 21, was shot twice in the chest on the 2200 block of North Park Avenue, just a few blocks away from Temple's campus.

Police responded to the scene around 1:30 p.m. Sunday to find Collington suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he later died.

Temple University later confirmed that Collington, a native of Delaware County, was a student at the school. He was on track to graduate from the College of Liberal Arts in the spring. Friends say he had plans to attend law school in the fall.

Wednesday night, Latif Williams, 17, turned himself in after he was identified as a suspect earlier in the day.

