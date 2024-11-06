Voters in swing state Pennsylvania react after Trump elected 47th president

The reaction to the results of the presidential election are pouring in from across the country and the globe.

Anywhere that you look Wednesday, people are talking about it—and of course, there’s a wide range of emotions about the outcome and the future.

In Pennsylvania’s pivotal county, President-Elect Donald Trump won Bucks by a slim margin.

For mom Danielle Getz, she says her vote for Trump was for her son.

"I just really need to think about everything for him and his future and I felt that this was the best decision," she said. "A lot of things for the middle class, obviously inflation is a big thing right now for everybody."

For Elibeth Lopez, there were different reasons.

"Key issues, I’m not too good at explaining, I feel comfortable with my vote for Trump," she said."Kamala was just not for me, not for my family."

Economy was the top issue for those that voted for Trump that spoke with FOX 29 on Wednesday, along with the border and immigration.

Lifelong Philadelphian, Miguel Rosa, says this is the first time he’s voted in a presidential election in a long time.

"Because the economy," he said. "There’s nothing more to say, it’s really bad out here, can’t make ends meet."

At the Mayfair Diner in Northeast Philadelphia, David Griggs, born and raised in Philadelphia and once a registered Democrat, says he’s been a registered Republican for years, and moved to New Jersey about 18 years ago.

"The borders are probably the number one, because I lost my son 6 years ago to a fentanyl overdose," said Griggs. "So, keeping the border safe is very important to me and one of the main reasons we need Trump.

Air Force Veteran Jim Dorety, a lifelong Mayfair resident, says he is still reeling from the outcome he did not want.

"I’m a little shocked, I’m not a big Donald Trump fan, I see him as a threat to democracy," he said.

Dorety felt that the Democratic Party did everything they could to try to get Harris elected.

Toriano Townsend, who voted for Harris and says he was very disappointed by the outcome of the election, felt the Democratic Party fell short.

"I just feel as though there should’ve been a better game plan, being as though she was in office and her team could’ve just helped her better," he said. "I voted for her, but I just feel as though we didn’t all come together and vote like we should have."

In Montgomery County, Yazmene Tillman, 26, a Harris supporter, says as a mom of two and Muslim she is scared and disappointed about the outcome of the election.

"A lot of my friends are not registered, don’t take the time to learn, but I think as the new adults we need to take that effort in order for the change that we want," she said. "I just pray that everyone figures out a way to get through these next few years."