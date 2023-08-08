Warlocks gang member convicted in murder at Southwest Philadelphia cemetery

article

District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the conviction of Warlocks gang member Michael DiMauro in the 2017 homicide of 33-year-old David Rossillo Jr. in a press conference on Thursday.

DiMauro was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole on Friday after being convicted of all charges, including first-degree murder, conspiracy, abuse of corpse, and related firearm charges.

Authorities believe DiMauro shot Rossillo multiple times at Southwest Mt. Moriah Cemetery, tied a rope around his neck and used a vehicle to drag his body into a crypt hidden on the premises.

In April 2020, police discovered Rossillo’s body inside the crypt as well another body later identified as 36-year-old Delaware County musician Keith Palumbo.

DiMauro was convicted by a jury in what Krasner described as about three hours under the prosecutorial office of Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright, who thanked police for pursuing information in the cold case.

"I want to thank now-retired Philadelphia Police Detective Joe Bambersky for his diligent and tireless work on this case," Assistant District Attorney Robert Wainwright said during a Tuesday press conference. "I'm very pleased that we are able to bring some measure of justice and peace to the loved ones of these two victims."

Fellow Warlocks member Michael DeLuca pleaded guilty to third-degree Murder in Palumbo’s death in January 2023, and three others pleaded guilty to helping to dispose of the victims’ bodies. Police have not determined motives for either homicide at this time.

Motives in both killings are not ‘clearly known,’ according to the District Attorney's Office.

DA Krasner emphasized that the convictions demonstrate the diligence of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office in solving serious crimes.

"We are committed to bringing justice in cold cases like this," said DA Krasner. "I believe that these convictions should send a message to any persons who think they can murder others and hide the evidence of their heinous crimes: We will solve these cases and we will bring you to justice."