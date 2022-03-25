Watch: Cab driver pistol-whipped in Philadelphia carjacking caught on dashcam
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police have released video they say shows the moment a suspect carjacked a driver at gunpoint earlier this week.
The incident occurred near Torresdale and Cottman avenues around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say the driver, who was working for a private taxi company, had picked up the suspect at Jackson and Bleigh Street.
The suspect entered the car and paid his fare.
As the car approached Torresdale and Cottman, video from inside the cab shows the suspect producing a black handgun with an extended magazine. The suspect then appears to pistol-whip the driver as the car is still in motion.
The driver appears to try and grab for the suspect’s gun as police say the suspect demanded money and the car. The driver complied and exited the vehicle.
The suspect then got into the driver’s seat and drove to Cottage and Aldine streets where he abandoned the vehicle.
Anyone with information about the incident or suspect is asked to contact police.
