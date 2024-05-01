Residents jump from windows to escape fire in Hunting Park: officials

article

Four people were rushed to the hospital after a fire erupted inside a home in Philadelphia's Hunting Park Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived to find heavy smoke and flames on the 1000 block of Erie Avenue.

Officials say two residents were forced to jump from windows to escape the raging fire.

Two other people were also injured. None of their conditions are known at this time.

The cause and origin of the fire are still being investigated.