Weapons detection system could be installed in Upper Darby School District

The Upper Darby School District is once again exploring the possible use of a weapons detection system.

Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry will present the details of the proposal on Tuesday night at the school board committee meeting, scheduled for 6 p.m. at district offices.

McGarry said community members attending the meeting will have a chance to see the Evolv weapon detection system up close and watch a demonstration on how it works.

"It’s not a metal detector. It uses artificial intelligence and is looking for images or what would appear to be a gun. It can detect similar metals that are in the barrel of a gun," said McGarry. "I do worry, in our district, about safety and security. That would be a lie if I didn’t. It’s definitely at the forefront of my mind and our minds as a team. Do I think our schools are unsafe? No."

A weapons screening system has been brought up in the Upper Darby School District in the past, but McGarry said this time the conversation is being driven by the school board and the community.

There’s an online petition circulating for increased safety at Upper Darby Schools that has over a thousand signatures.

It follows a couple incidents involving firearms. On September 3rd, McGarry said a student who was under the influence was also found to be carrying a gun.

On September 13th, the superintendent said another student was caught with an AR-15 magazine.

"I think we got lucky on September the 3rd. Some might say we were perfect, and everything was perfect. We got lucky that it worked out well and our procedures worked well," said McGarry. "Right now, I think this is a time for the community and the school board to come together and think about what’s best here in the schools and the district and come to that decision."

The Evolv weapons detection system could cost the district $1.5 to $2 million, according to McGarry.

School staff have visited the Reading School District and Lincoln Financial Field where the Evolv system is already in use for security.