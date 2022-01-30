Weather Authority: Sunshine returns as cold temperatures persist Sunday

An impressive amount of snow was dumped across the Delaware Valley region over the weekend.

A lot of our Pennsylvania suburbs got 3 to 6 inches of snow and much of New Jersey got 6 to 12 inches from our nor'easter.

However, the shore got over a foot of snow!

Philly came in at 6 inches, for season total of 12 inches across the board.

For your Sunday, it'll all about the sunny skies and cold weather. But, these highs in the 20s won't last.

On Monday, we will finally be above freezing again. Look for a high of 36 under partly sunny skies.

Then, into the 40s we go Tuesday and Wednesday with sunny skies.

Temperatures in the 50s close out the workweek on Thursday and Friday, but we also get rain both of those days. It'll be chilly again next weekend.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter