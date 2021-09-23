Weeks after damage from Ida, Montgomery County braces for more flooding, severe weather

The heavy rain that moved through the area Thursday put officials in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County on alert as the community tries to come back from the wrath of Ida.

Over 200 homes sustained damage in the village of Mont Clare when the Schuylkill River, swollen by Ida’s heavy rain, rose to 18 inches inside some homes.

Two weeks ago, FOX 29 met the Parone’s of Upper Providence in their side yard amid their possessions.

Their home remains without power as they await a contractor to rewire. Standing in a drenching rain Thursday, Sharon Parone said, "I don’t think anything is going to happen near to what it did. I’m not all that worried."

Soaked debris from swamped homes still lines the streets in the township where some houses have electricity others remain in the dark

Christine Walters sat on the porch of her Upper Providence home with her young nephew. The Schuylkill claimed her first floor earlier this month. She has her power back, but little else.

"It gets frustrating at times because there’s no kitchen and you’re confined to one room," she said.

David Machita has lived along the banks of the Schuylkill River for 15 years. But when it rose to the top of his first floor earlier this month he realized he had some difficult decisions to make.

"It's day-to-day in the process. I pulled the walls down in the house. I’ve got to get mold remediation. If I’m going to rebuild I’ve got some decisions to make," Machita said.

As the ran moved in Thursday, Machita worried about his exposed home.

"My house is open right now", he said. "Rain could be coming in. I’m trying to dry it out and the rain is coming in."

