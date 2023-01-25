Expand / Collapse search

Welfare check leads to suspicious death investigation in New Castle County, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a death investigation, according to officials. 

Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check. 

Police found a man dead inside the property, according to investigators. 

Detectives began examining the scene and an investigation is active and ongoing, officials say. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-395-8110. 