Welfare check leads to suspicious death investigation in New Castle County, police say
article
CHRISTIANA FALLS, Del. - Police in New Castle County have launched a death investigation, according to officials.
Authorities say officers responded to the block of Verdi Circle in Christiana Falls on Tuesday just before midnight to conduct a welfare check.
Police found a man dead inside the property, according to investigators.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Body found behind homes in Upper Darby identified as Delaware woman, police say
- State Police: Crash involving car, school bus leaves 1 dead, multiple injured in Delaware
- Effort to legalize recreational weed in Delaware begins anew
Detectives began examining the scene and an investigation is active and ongoing, officials say.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-395-8110.