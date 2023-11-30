Well-known Philadelphia family raise awareness for male victims of domestic violence after son's murder

A well-known Philadelphia family is grieving the loss of their 20-year-old loved one and they are choosing to use what happened to him to help others suffering in silence as victims of domestic violence.

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson spoke to the family about their emotions after the incident.

"I really don’t know what to feel because I still feel like Charles is going to walk through that door," said Thomas Blackwell.

The state democratic committee person and activist describes the surreal loss of his 20-year-old son, Charles Blackwell.

"He's that void that is going to be very hard to fill moving forward, but we have to keep moving forward because that is exactly what he would have wanted us to do," said Blackwell.

Sitting alongside his wife Sajda, Wilson spoke with them ahead of a memorial for Charles in West Philly Thursday night.

"All Charles wanted to do was love everyone he came in contact with, uplift them and motivate them," said Blackwell.

The tragic news of his murder came nearly two weeks ago.

Investigators say on November 16 just before 11 a.m., 23-year-old Yamil Cuevas stabbed Charles to death.

Blackwell explained the two lived together and that she was Charles' girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

"We rarely have those conversations about men in their households being abused by the partner," said Blackwell. "Men are afraid to talk about the abuse fearing ridicule and judgment and embarrassment."

The important topic was also addressed during the memorial service.

"This is my plea. I am begging you if you are going through something it is not worth your life," he told those gathered for the service.

Unfortunately, Charles makes the third loss for the Blackwells this year.

Thomas Blackwell's 19-year-old son Se'Diq was shot to death early this year and his 23-year-old son Tommy was found dead in April.

"There is a sadness that won't go away. We are preparing for a memorial today, but we have been in mourning for the last year," said Sajda, Charles’ stepmother.

Blackwell recalled his son Charles wanted to be an artist, but his life was on a road to much more than that.

"I come from a family of service, and it comes natural to some kids and for Charles it was just natural. He was a natural-born leader stolen from this earth far too soon," said Blackwell.