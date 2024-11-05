How and where to vote in person in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware
Polls are now open in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Tuesday as voters line up to cast their ballots for the presidential election, as well as key races in each state.
Here are all the Election Day details, including polling locations and times:
When is Election Day?
Election Day is November 5. Polls will open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. in New Jersey and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. in Delaware and Pennsylvania.
Can I still register to vote?
The deadline to register to vote for the 2024 Election has passed in Pennsylvania, Delaware and New Jersey.
Where can I vote?
Polling locations are based on your county or city, and can be searched online for Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware.
If you encounter a problem while voting, call these hotlines:
- Pennsylvania: 1-877-VOTESPA
- New Jersey: 1-877-NJ-VOTER
- Delaware: 302-739-4277
Mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania
In Pennsylvania, residents can vote by mail with a mail-in ballot or absentee ballot:
- Mail-in ballot: Any registered voter.
- Absentee ballot: Registered voters who can’t make it to their polling place on Election Day because of illness, disability, work, or travel can apply for an absentee ballot.
Voters must request a mail-in or absentee ballot by October 2, and it must be received by the county election office by November 5. However, the deadline to request a ballot has been extended to November 1 in Bucks County.
Completed ballots can be returned to your county election office directly, or dropped at designated drop boxes or drop-off locations.
If you miss the October 29 deadline, you can apply for an emergency absentee ballot.
New Jersey
In New Jersey, residents can vote by mail by applying for a ballot, filling it out, then returning the ballot one of three ways:
- Mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before 8 p.m. on Election Day and be received by your county’s Board of Elections on or before the sixth day after polls close
- Secure Ballot Drop Box: Ballots must be placed in one of your county’s secure ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
- Board of Elections Office: Ballots must be delivered to your county’s Board of Elections Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Vote-by-mail ballots can't be returned to your in-person early voting polling location or your Election Day polling location.
Delaware
In Delaware, residents must return their ballots to their county's Election Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Key races for each state
Pennsylvania
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Green Party: Jill Stein and Butch Ware
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Bob Casey
- Republican: David McCormick
- Green Party: Leila Hazo
- Libertarian Party: John Thomas
- Constitution Party: Bernard Selker
Bob Casey and Dave McCormick are facing off in a high-stakes election that could help determine which party will control the narrowly divided Senate.
Attorney General:
- Democrat: Eugene Depasquale
- Republican: Dave Sunday
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Robert Cowburn
- Constitution Party: Justin L. Magill
- Forward Party: Eric L. Settle
Auditor General:
- Democrat: Malcolm Kenyatta
- Republican: Tim DeFoor
- Green Party: Richard L. Weiss
- Libertarian Party: Reece Smith
- Constitution Party: Alan Goodrich
- American Solidarity Party: Eric K. Anton
State Treasurer:
- Democrat: Erin McClelland
- Republican: Stacy Garrity
- Libertarian Party: Nickolas Ciesielski
- Constitution Party: Troy Bowman
- Forward Party: Chris Foster
U.S. House: Voters will elect 17 candidates from each of the state's 17 U.S. House districts.
Pennsylvania Senate: Voters will elect 25 candidates from each of the state's 25 odd-numbered senatorial districts.
Pennsylvania House of Representatives: Voters will elect 203 candidates from each of the state's 203 legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.
New Jersey
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
- Independent: Jill Stein and Butch Ware
- Independent: Claudia De La Cruz and Karina Garcia
- Independent: Rachele Fruit and Dennis Richter
- Independent: Joseph Kishore and Jerry White
- Independent: Randall Terry and Stephen Broden
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Andy Kim
- Republican: Curtis Bashaw
- Libertarian Party: Kenneth R. Kaplan
- Green Party: Christina Khalil
- Social Workers Party: Joanne Kuniansky
- Vote Better: Patricia G. Mooneyham
The Senate race in New Jersey has been highly watched as the winner will fill the seat of former Sen. Bob Menendez. A win by Bashaw would be the first Republican win in the New Jersey Senate for more than 50 years.
U.S. House: Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the county you live in.
Delaware
President/ Vice President:
- Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz
- Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance
- Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan
- Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat
U.S. Senate:
- Democrat: Lisa Blunt Rochester
- Republican: Eric Hansen
- Independent Party of Delaware: Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz
Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester would make history if elected, becoming Delaware's first Black female senator.
U.S. House
- Democrat: Sarah McBride
- Republican: John J. Whalen III
Democrat Sarah McBride could become the first transgender member of congress with a victory against John Whalen III.
Delaware Senate: Voters will elect candidates from nine of the state's senatorial districts.
Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the senatorial district you live in.
Delaware House of Representatives: Voters will elect candidates from 40 of the state's legislative districts. Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.