Who is Dom DiSandro? Eagles' head of security 'Big Dom' becomes Philly hero after skirmish with 49ers

Dom DiSandro became a household name in Philadelphia and beyond after he was struck in the face during a sideline skirmish in Sunday's heated Eagles-49ers game.

Dom DiSandro, a constant presence on the Eagles' sideline and whenever players are out in public, pulled 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw off Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith after a reception in the third quarter. Greenlaw popped up and reached over two officials to touch DiSandro's face with a closed fist.

Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were ejected from the game, and could face additional penalties from the league. DiSandro, affectionately known as ‘Big Dom,’ walked off the field to a thunderous ovation from the rain-soaked crowd at Lincoln Financial Field.

DiSandro joined the Eagles in 1999 and also serves as a senior adviser to general manager Howie Roseman. The 45-year-old DiSandro, a burly tough guy who refrains from interviews, oversees all safety and security matters for players, coaches and executives. He also directs security at the team’s training complex, is responsible for security measures related to team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

DiSandro stuck around and greeted Eagles players as they trudged into the locker room after their 42-19 loss. He's such a staple on the Philly sports scene — where he's often protecting Eagles as they mingle at 76ers or Phillies games or other public appearances — that he even has a merchandise line in his honor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report