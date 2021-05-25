Wilmington mother creates scholarship fund in memory of daughter killed

Sharieff Stewart Herring live on Facebook, announcing a growing college scholarship fund in her daughter’s name – three local students will be awarded money for college in the fall.

"The student had to write an essay on gun violence and how we can prevent gun violence," Stewart Herring explained.

Stewart Herring says her daughter, 23-year-old Alexus M. Cumberbatch, was killed in July, caught in the crossfire of a quadruple shooting. It happened on Beech Street, in Wilmington as she was walking out of a store. Alexus would have graduated from Wilmington University this month. Her mom says she wanted to become a police officer.

"I am now doing anything and everything I can to send children to college. Anything I can do to help somebody’s child, to make sure the streets don’t have ‘em," Stewart Herring remarked.

Right next to the Wilmington train station, there’s a billboard with information on the Alexus M. Cumberbatch Scholarship Fund. People can donate directly through cash app and help the scholarship fund grow.

"Whatever you can give, it can jingle or I can be silent – it don’t matter. It will all do the same thing," Sharieff stated.

Two more student scholarships will be awarded in June. Alexus’ mom wants the scholarship fund to help as many as 10 students next year.

"I just try to help someone else’s child do what my child wanted to do," Stewart Herring commented.

Her daughter’s case remains under investigation. Justice, for her, is giving other children the opportunity to have a brighter future.

"I’m trying to better their lives and help them anyway I can," Sharieff said. "If I can help one child, then I know I’m doing some good."

Anyone wishing to donate to the Alexus M. Cumberbatch (AMC) Scholarship Fund can use the Cash App: $4LegendaryLex or email Alexus’ mother at Exhaleme2.0@gmail.com

According to the Wilmington Police Department, no one has been arrested for killing Alexus Cumberbatch. The investigation into the quadruple shooting remains ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Mackenzie Kirlin at 302-576-3653.

